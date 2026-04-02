300 Pounds of Cartel Meth Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers interdicted a cartel shipment of 1,055 packages of methamphetamines hidden in a commercial shipment manifested by importers as a simple load of carrots. The smugglers, hoping to cash in on the street value of the narcotics, are now under criminal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

CBP announced the seizure on Thursday that occurred at the Texas-Mexico Pharr International Bridge cargo facility of the 297.62 pounds (135Kg) of methamphetamines valued at $2.6 million that officers discovered in a commercial tractor-trailer that entered the secondary inspection dock at the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas on March 30.

The commercial tractor-trailer was referred to a secondary inspection dock for further examination utilizing CBP’s nonintrusive inspection equipment and an inspection by a CBP canine team. As a result of the enhanced secondary inspection, officers discovered the hidden substance among the shipment of carrots that was later determined to be nearly 300 pounds of a chemical that tested positive for properties consistent with illicit methamphetamine.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the semi-tractor trailer. HSI special agents initiated a criminal investigation. The identity of the driver of the vehicle was not released at press time.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry commented on the arrest, saying, “The criminal element is always thinking of ways to get their narcotics through our international crossings, but as this seizure aptly illustrates, our CBP officers are experts in their field and use all available tools and technology to thwart these smuggling attempts.”

Despite the enhanced levels of border security efforts at the southwest border implemented by the Trump administration, Mexican cartels continue to probe ports of entry and areas in between ports for areas of weakness to generate profits. Although a significant seizure of methamphetamines, this endeavor by the cartel pales in comparison to the largest seizure of methamphetamines that occurred during the Biden administration.

In February 2024, CBP officers in Eagle Pass seized $117 million worth of methamphetamines concealed in a tractor-trailer shipment of a drying agent for piglets after the vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection. The shipment of methamphetamines weighed more than 13,000 pounds. According to CBP, this seizure was the largest ever taken down by CBP officers at a port of entry and still holds the record today.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.