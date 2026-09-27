San Antonio Socialists Call for ICE to Leave Austin After Shooting Incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A few dozen protesters showed up at San Antonio’s City Hall to protest the shooting of a 28-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) action on September 20. The poorly attended protest, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), drew little attention from passing tourists visiting the Alamo City on Friday.

The protest was advertised by the PSL as a call for justice for Wilber Rafael Garces-Perez, whom the PSL alleges was shot by ICE in his car on Sunday while he was delivering food as a DoorDash delivery driver. As Breitbart Texas’s Bob Price reported, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials allege Garces-Peres was in an illegal status after having entered the United States illegally during the Biden Border Crisis.

According to DHS, Garces-Perez was shot by an ICE officer in Austin on Sunday after he attempted to flee from an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer during a targeted law enforcement operation near the 7000 block of West Anderson Lane. After being provided emergency medical treatment, Garces-Perez was placed in an ICE detention center in Pearsall, Texas.

The attendees at Friday’s downtown protest, just blocks from the historic Alamo, carried signs calling for ICE to leave the city. Others protested the recent plans by ICE to retrofit a large commercial warehouse on the city’s east side.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, ICE awarded GardaWorld Federal Services a contract for more than $17 million to completely renovate the warehouse and operate the massive detention center.

Breitbart Texas observed Friday’s protest at San Antonio City Hall where organizers of the protest led the crowd in anti-ICE chants as some, sporting the Palestinian keffiyeh scarves also carried signs critical of ICE operations and the shooting involving ICE agents in Austin on Sunday. Several signs carried read “Jail All Killer ICE Agents.”

The Party for Socialism and Liberation is also organizing a protest in Austin on Sunday, the one-week anniversary of the shooting of Garcez-Perez. That protest will take place near the scene of the shooting and where earlier protests have taken place.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, a spontaneous protest in Austin at the site of the shooting on Sunday involved activists painting threatening graffiti on overpass support pilings, and included threats to kill President Donald Trump and ICE agents. Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene after the protest broke out and remained until the crowd dispersed.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.