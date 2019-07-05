FNC’s Williams: Biden ‘Gave the Impression That He Really Wasn’t Ready to Be Challenged’ – ‘That’s Big Trouble’ If True

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Juan Williams reacted to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s CNN interview and stated that Biden “gave the impression that he really wasn’t ready to be challenged in that way” during the first debate, “and if that’s true, boy, that’s big trouble.”

Williams said, “[I]n that interview, he gave the impression that he really wasn’t ready to be challenged in that way, and if that’s true, boy, that’s big trouble. Because he should have known that as the frontrunner, there were long knives ready for him, that’s how people were going to rise and challenge him as the frontrunner. That’s exactly what Kamala Harris did. She took command of the stage, and it’s the reason why we’ve seen her jump ahead in the polls. I think what you’re seeing there is he’s trying to strike the right tone.”

