GOP Sen. Capito: Migrant Centers ‘Overrun’ — ‘Sometimes Things Happen That Are Unintended’

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) commented on the situation at the migrant detention centers.

Capito, in response to a report by The New York Times about poor conditions at the centers, said any “bad actors” in Border Patrol should be “disciplined to the full extent.”

She went on to say the centers are “simply overrun” with migrants, which could lead to “unintended” things happening.

“There are a lot of really good people that work there that are doing the right thing,” Capito stated. “They are simply overrun, and when you’re overrun and deluged, there’s too much happening at one time, sometimes things happen that are unintended. I think that’s what’s happened here.”

