MSNBC’s Deutsch: ‘We Should Be Infinitely More Skeptical’ of Polls Showing Trump Losing

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch on Friday’s “Morning Joe” reacted to the NBC/Wall Street Journal polling showing former Vice President Joe Biden still holding a lead in the race while 45% of Democratic voters say defeating President Donald Trump is the most important issue.

With polls showing Trump losing in the general election, Deutsch cautioned against trusting polling numbers in 2020 after 2016 polling failed to correctly predict who would be elected, calling Trump “the prohibitive favorite.”

“I don’t believe any of these polls,” Deutsch stated. “So, if there’s any lesson in the past, we should be infinitely more skeptical. I believe Donald Trump is the prohibitive favorite, in case anyone wants to go to sleep.”

