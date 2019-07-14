Klobuchar: Trump Using ICE Raids as Distraction — He Is Scared to ‘Piss Off’ His Base

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said the Trump administration is using the announced ICE raids as a distraction because comprehensive immigration reform “will piss off his base.”

Klobuchar said, “If you wanted to go after security risks and there are people who are security risks, why would you alert them and say you’re doing this on a Sunday and do it two weekend in a row? Why, because you want to make news. Right? It’s not about giving people who are security risks deported it’s about scaring everyone in the country. And it’s also about changing the news from things like, pharmaceutical prices that are going up at record levels and this president has made endless promises that he’s going to do something about it or he’s going to do something about infrastructure and we got electric grids catching on fire and levees bursting right now where I am in Iowa. That’s what’s happening right now. No, I don’t think this makes sense.”

She added, “I think you do want deport people who are security risk to people in our country. That is true. I think we need comprehensive immigration reform and the president knows this but he refuses to act because it will piss off his base. Most of us will like to get rid of this chaos where you take people who are following the laws, working, who have been in this country for years and allow them a path to citizenship so they can keep working. We don’t have enough workers in our fields, factories, nursing homes in the Midwest, this would be a much smarter way to do this. But instead, he simply wants that chaos and to distract people from the real things they care about. He has not kept his promises. That’s what I truly believe. He wants us to be talking about this today and he uses these people as political pawns.”

