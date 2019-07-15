Biden: No POTUS Has Been as ‘Openly Racist and Divisive’ as Trump

While speaking to reporters, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to President Trump’s tweets about Democratic congresswomen by stating that “there has never been a president in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive” as Trump.

Biden said, “Look, there has never been a president in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive as this man. Imagine what it says around the world. I mean, I really mean it. The United States has always led by the example of our power. And for this president, after what happened in Charlottesville, continuing through — what, does he want them to go home to Brooklyn? Go home to Michigan? … It’s sickening. It’s embarrassing.”

