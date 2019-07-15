Biden: No POTUS Has Been as ‘Openly Racist and Divisive’ as Trump

Joe Biden: "There has never been a President in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive as this man." pic.twitter.com/5KmkeT0q5C

While speaking to reporters, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to President Trump’s tweets about Democratic congresswomen by stating that “there has never been a president in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive” as Trump.

Biden said, “Look, there has never been a president in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive as this man. Imagine what it says around the world. I mean, I really mean it. The United States has always led by the example of our power. And for this president, after what happened in Charlottesville, continuing through — what, does he want them to go home to Brooklyn? Go home to Michigan? … It’s sickening. It’s embarrassing.”

