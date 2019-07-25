Nadler: Next Step Towards Impeachment Is Forcing Don McGahn’s Public Testimony

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said the next step toward impeaching President Donald Trump is forcing, through a court order, the testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Nadler said, “The special prosecutor found that the president welcomed the Russian interference in our election on his behalf, that he welcomed it, and he benefitted from it, and that he then lied to the American people and covered it up, that he committed a number of acts of—between five and ten acts of criminal obstruction of justice and at least five of them, all three of the elements of the crimes are met, and he instructed other people to lie to the American people on his behalf. Our next step and those are the findings of the special prosecutor. We now have to lay out the evidence for the American people of all these crimes by the president and of the failure of the president to protect us against the ongoing Russian attack on elections. That’s our next step, and that’s what we’re going to do as our next step.

When Matthews pressed on when House Democrats would begin impeachment hearings Nadler said, “The American people have to hear directly, for example, from Don McGahn and he has to testify in front of Congress so that he can say what the president said to him, what illegal instructions the president said to him. We have to hear from other witnesses who testified to Mueller. But we need to hear, and the American people need to hear their testimony directly. This has been blocked, and we’re going court to unblock it.”

