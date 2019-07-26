Nadler: Judiciary Committee Could Launch Impeachment Inquiry Without Full House Vote

House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Friday discussed the possibility of his committee launching an impeachment inquiry without the entire House voting on it.

Nadler acknowledged that is a possibility, but he pushed back against reports saying he has considered it.

“Technically that could work simply by the committee voting it, without the entire House voting it, but I haven’t said or contemplated what would happen,” he told “New Day” host John Berman.”It’s a very serious matter.”

Nadler then said the committee should be careful to try impeaching President Donald Trump without “solid evidence” because it could “tear the country apart.”

“Remember, all of this is dependent on getting the evidence out before the American people because impeachment is not something you do because you don’t like somebody because you think he’s horrible,” he stated.

