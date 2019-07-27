Brooks: The GOP Has Moved Away From Balanced Budgets ‘At a Gallop’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to the budget deal by saying that President Trump started moving the party away from concern about balanced budgets, and the rest of the party “has followed at a gallop.”

Brooks stated, “Well, the Republican Party is no longer the party of balanced budget amendments and things like that. Donald Trump began to walk away, and then the party has followed at a gallop. Both parties can agree on one thing. They love giving away free stuff. And they’re giving away a lot of free stuff.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett