DNC Chair Perez: ‘There’s Unity’ Among Democratic Presidential Candidates for Universal Health Care

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez previewed the upcoming Democratic presidential debate set to air on CNN later this week.

While there were divisions based on personalities, Perez said there was unity among the candidates on their approach to health care.

“Will there be differences in how to approach health care?” Perez said. “Yes, there will, but what there are no differences in and what there’s unity about is the fact that every Democrat wants to get to universal health care. We have differences about how to get from where we are now, which is pretty far up the mountain to universal health care, and that would be a great debate.”

