Brzezinski Rips ‘Weak and Spineless’ Mark Meadows for Not Taking Side in Cummings-Trump Feud — ‘Pathetic’

On Monday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-MD) released a statement declining to take sides between a feud between Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and President Donald Trump after the president over the weekend criticized the city of Baltimore and called Cummings a “racist.”

During Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, co-host Mika Brzezisnki reacted to Meadows’ neutral stance, calling it “pathetic” after playing a clip of Cummings defending his friend Meadows when he was accused of racism.

“Mark Meadows, just a couple of questions,” Brzezinski stated. “Can you feel Elijah Cummings’ pain when he’s called a racist? Because you were crying there. You were truly upset. You were deeply shocked and appalled that you were called a racist and Elijah stood up for you. Right there in front of the cameras, come what may, no matter what happened to him he stood with his friend. And you couldn’t even do it. But you were so upset, you were crying. Like a baby.”

She continued, “You were crying so hard at the thought of being called a racist, so you know how much that hurts, especially if it’s not true. And you did not stand up for your friend. So, you have just shown America that you cannot be counted on. You have just showed your voters you cannot be counted on, that you will take the weak way out. That was pathetic.”

Brzezinski then said Meadows stayed neutral because he is “weak and spineless.”

“You took a pathetic many moments to figure out some sort of pathetic statement that said nothing,” she added. “You did nothing.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent