FNC’s Jesse Watters: Inviting Taliban Leaders to Camp David Was a ‘Bad Idea’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-panelist Jesse Watters said a plan that was canceled for President Donald Trump to meet with Taliban leaders at Camp David was a “bad idea.”

Watters said, “I don’t like the symbolism of the Taliban coming to Camp David. It’s hallowed ground for American diplomacy and the American presidency. These people are barbaric. They make Kim Jong Un look refined. Lets remember Kim Jong Un is a barbarian but he has his henchmen do his dirty work for him. The Taliban personally stone woman. They personally commit atrocities. They personally do horrible, horrible things you can’t even say here on television. So to give them that Camp David platform I think was a bad idea and I’m glad the president canceled it.”

