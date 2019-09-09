Joy Behar: Obama Is a Decent Man, Trump Is Not

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said former President Barack Obama was a decent man while she believed President Donald Trump is not.

During a discussion about 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris not rebuking a town hall audience member calling Trump “mentally retarded,” co-host Abby Huntsman brought up when in 2008 then-presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) told a supporter Obama is “a decent, family man.”

Behar said, “It was true. Obama is a decent man. This guy is not. I mean, look the truth shall set you free.”

