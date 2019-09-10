VIDEO: Toddlers Run Towards Each Other, Hug on NYC Street

A video of two toddlers running towards each other and hugging on a New York City street is going viral, gaining more than 155,000 page views since it was posted on Sunday.

The two boys starring in the Facebook video, 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan, are from the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan and have stayed best friends for the past year.

“They just took off toward each other and I just got my phone out as quickly as possible, and just tried to record it,” Maxwell’s dad, Michael Cisneros, told WPIX. “They are just too cute together.”

Cisneros said he decided to share the video of his son and his best friend because it was just “too special” not to share.

“With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it’s a really beautiful video,” added Cisneros.

“The reason that it’s getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy…But if it can change someone’s mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it’s totally worth it,” the dad said.