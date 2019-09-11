Jim Cramer: Executives ‘Fearful’ of Elizabeth Warren Winning — ‘She’s Got to Be Stopped’

Tuesday on CNBC, network host Jim Cramer said Wall Street executives fear the possibility of an Elizabeth Warren presidency.

Cramer noted the Democratic senator from Massachusetts who is running for president in 2020 is rising in the polls, calling her a “very compelling figure on the stump.”

“When you get off the desk and talk to executives, they’re more fearful of her winning,” Cramer stated. “I’ve never heard anybody say, ‘She’s got to be stopped. She’s got to be stopped.’ I don’t know … she keeps going up in the polls.”

“It would be a sub-optimal situation for the banks,” he added.

CNBC’s David Faber told Cramer he has heard the same from executives.

“[I]t’s another reason why companies are being implored to do things now,” Faber outlined. “If you want to get something done, think about doing it soon because come early to mid-2020 if Elizabeth Warren is rolling along, everybody is going to be like, ‘That’s it.'”

Warren saw the clip of Cramer and Faber, tweeting out that she approves the message.

I'm Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

