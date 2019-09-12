Pete Buttigieg: Anyone Who Supports Trump ‘Is Supporting Racism’

During Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump’s supporters were “supporting racism.”

Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos asked, “Eight out of 10 Latinos in Texas fear another mass shooting targeted them. This is according to a new Univision pool. President Trump has called Mexican immigrants rapists and killers, tried to ban Muslims from entering this country, separated children from their parents. He supporters have chanted ‘build a wall’ and ‘send her back.’ Do you think people who support President Trump and his immigration policies are racist?

Buttigieg said, “Anyone who supports this is supporting racism.”

He added, “The only people, though, who actually buy into this president’s hateful rhetoric around immigrants are people who don’t know any. We have an opportunity to build an American majority around immigration reform.”

