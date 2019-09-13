Klobuchar on Castro Questioning Biden’s Memory: ‘He Was Sort of Mocking Him’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, sounded off on Julián Castro taking a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden’s memory at the Democratic debate the night before, saying it was a little different than the spar she had with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over Medicare for All.

Klobuchar following the debate said Castro’s shot was “not cool” and compared it to a President Donald Trump tweet.

On Friday’s “New Day” on CNN, Klobuchar said she feels like Castro’s shot at Biden was “a personal attack” and like he was “sort of mocking” him.

“I thought, as much as I respect Julián, I thought that was a personal attack,” she stated. “I took it to Bernie, even though we are actually friends. We came in together to the Senate. And we have a personal friendship, but I thought that was OK. That is policy and American people have to see that. But this felt different to me when he was sort of mocking him and making fun of him, and that’s why I said that because if we start acting like that, then we truly have in Abraham Lincoln’s word: ‘A house divided against itself, that cannot stand.’ And the stakes are too high. Failure is not an option in this election. We have to be able to win and win big.”

