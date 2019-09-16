Mazie Hirono: House Must Begin Kavanaugh Impeachment Inquiry

Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) called for impeachment inquiry to begin against Justice Brett Kavanaugh over a controversial opinion piece in The New York Times about allegations of sexual assault.

Hirono said, “What we do now is what I called for which is for the House to begin an impeachment inquiry.”

She continued, “During the time of the Kavanaugh hearings when these allegations came to light, especially the one of corse Dr. Ford but also Debbie Ramirez, her attorneys let the FBI know there were 25 potential corroborating witnesses, none of whom the FBI talked to in their so-called supplemental, what I call sham investigation.”

She added, “Under normal circumstances, I would ask the IG to do an investigation as to why the FBI investigation was so limited and to get to the bottom of these things. But these are not normal times so I would ask the House Judiciary Committee to begin impeachment inquiry so that we can get to the bottom of whether or not Kavanaugh lied to Congress, specifically to the Judiciary Committee.”

