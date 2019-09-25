GOP Rep. Ratcliffe: Dem ‘Impeachment Search Party Came Up Empty’ Once Again

Wednesday, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) shared his reaction to the release of the transcript from President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ratcliffe said the call proves Trump was not trying to influence Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and shows that the Democrats’ “impeachment search party came up empty” once again after it blew up in their faces.

“It wasn’t what the Democrats promised, and once again, their impeachment search party came up empty,” Ratcliffe told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

“I didn’t see Joe Biden’s name mentioned in there eight times. I didn’t see a ‘We’ll withhold military aid unless you do this,'” he continued. “What I heard was a conversation that should take place outside of public view between two heads of state that is in public view because the Democrats were demanding the president conclusively prove his innocence. I think he’s done that today, but he’s done so by harming national security through what the Democrats were demanding.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent