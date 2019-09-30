McConnell: If House Passes Impeachment ‘I Would Have No Real Choice But to Take It Up’

Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that if the House passed articles of impeachment then he “would have no real choice” but to have the Senate vote on impeachment.

CNBC “Squawk Alley” host Morgan Brennan asked McConnell if the Senate would actually take a vote on impeachment if the House passed articles.

“Yeah. It’s a Senate rule related to impeachment that would take 67 votes to change,” McConnell explained. “So I would have no choice but to take it up. How long you’re on it is a whole different matter. But I would have no choice but to take it up, based on a Senate rule on impeachment.”

He later added, “The Senate impeachment rules are very clear. The Senate would have to take up a resolution if it came over from the House.”

