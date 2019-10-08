Dem Rep. Khanna: I Expect Judiciary Committee ‘Will Act’ on Impeachment, We’ll Have Vote Before Year’s End

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) predicted that the House Judiciary Committee “will act on articles of impeachment” and the House will vote on impeachment before the end of the year.

Khanna said, “I expect that the House, before the end of the year, will have a vote on impeachment.”

He later added, “I now expect that the Judiciary Committee will act on articles of impeachment. It’s not a positive thing for this country. Impeachment is a process that is very, very divisive. But he’s left the Judiciary Committee and the speaker with really no choice.”

