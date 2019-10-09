Sanders: I ‘Misspoke’ About Scaling Back After Heart Attack, Planning ‘Vigorous’ 2020 Campaign

On Wednesday broadcast of NBC’s “Nightly News,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he has no plans to slow his presidential campaign after he suffered a heart attack last week.

Sanders said, “I misspoke the other day. I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it.”

He added, “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign, I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”

