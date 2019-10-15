CNN’s King: Biden ‘Was Almost an Afterthought’ in the Debate

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, CNN host John King stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “was almost an afterthought” during the debate.

King said, “Without a doubt, I agree that the other candidates on that stage clearly thought it was in their best interest to go after Elizabeth Warren. … The vice president was almost an afterthought, Joe Biden, in this debate.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett