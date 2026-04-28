Cause of Death Revealed: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Dylan Carter Dead at 24

The cause of death has been revealed for NBC’s The Voice contestant Dylan Carter, who died on Saturday at the age of 24.

Dylan Carter — a singer from South Carolina who competed on Season 24 of The Voice in the fall of 2023 — died of blunt force injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday, according to a report by TMZ.

The Colleton County coroner told the outlet that the 24-year-old’s death has been ruled accidental, adding that he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the violent, single-vehicle crash.

Carter was reportedly driving a 2026 Tesla sedan on U.S. Route 21 in South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a pole and a fence, before overturning.

The former The Voice contestant later died from his injuries at the hospital. It was also noted that Carter had been the only person in the car.

During his blind audition on the singing competition series, Carter performed Whitney Houston’s 2009 song, “I Look to You,” earning a four-chair turn from the show’s coaches, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan.

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Carter’s rendition of “I Look to You” brought McEntire, Stefani, and Legend to tears.

Afterward, Carter told the judges that he had initially tried to perform the song at his mother’s funeral, but became too emotional.

“When I saw y’all turn around, I saw my mom,” he said. “She passed back in October, and she wanted me to sing it at her funeral. So I did it. I tried, but I couldn’t make it through it.”

“So this was the best second chance,” Carter added. “I just made her so proud.”

While on the show, Carter ended up selecting McEntire as his coach.

“We will miss Dylan so much,” the country music star wrote in a Facebook post following the news of Carter’s death. “He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice.”

“Rest in peace, my dear friend,” McEntire concluded.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.