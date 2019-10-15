Jim Jordan Reacts to Hunter Biden Business Ties, TV Interview — ‘This Stuff Smells’

Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, finally speaking out regarding his business dealings with companies in Ukraine and China.

Jordan said from the beginning that the American public knew something was “wrong” about Hunter Biden getting the board position with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma when he had no experience in the field, adding it is time to “deal with the issues that the American people care about” rather than attacking President Donald Trump.

“We just know that this stuff smells,” Jordan emphasized. “I mean, the whole arrangement with China, the billion dollars from the subsidiary bank of the Bank of China, this arrangement with Burisma, this company in the Ukraine where Biden had no experience, didn’t know the language, no experience in the energy sector and not an expert on Ukraine and gets this position. I think the American people, again, they saw this for what it is. They know it smells, they know it’s wrong and that’s the facts. Look. let’s deal with the issues that the American people care about now.”

“[Democrats] are so focused on attacking the president. That’s all they want to do in this process that they’ve begun,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent