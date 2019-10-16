Cruz Blasts LeBron James for ‘Kissing Up’ to China — ‘Not a Good Look for the NBA’

TMZ Sports asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to weigh in on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James defending China and criticizing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrations.

Cruz ripped James for “kissing up” to the communists in China, saying he seems “more interested in money.”

“I got to say LeBron James, he’s a hell of a player but it sure seems his comments were more interested in money and making bucks,” Cruz told TMZ. “And I get it, Nike is a big sponsor of his and he makes a whole lot of money, but kissing up to Chinese communists and tyrants and apologizing for murderers, that’s not a good look for the NBA.”

Cruz also noted James said Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey “wasn’t educated” before showing his support of the demonstrations.

The senator said the social activist basketball player himself needs to learn about “the torture and the horrific human rights abuses that occur in China.”

