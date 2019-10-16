Speier: Trump Should Be Censured for Pelosi Comments

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated that President Trump’s remarks about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should result in the president being censured.

Speier said, “That comment he made to Speaker Pelosi should be grounds for censuring him. This is not the way the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, talks to colleagues that he must do business with.”

