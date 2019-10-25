John Kerry: Evidence Against Trump ‘More Powerful’ Than in Nixon Impeachment

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that aired Friday, former Secretary of State John Kerry said the evidence against President Donald Trump in the House impeachment inquiry was “more powerful” than was there was in former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment.

Kerry said, “The evidence is powerful, some of it more powerful already than what we saw in the impeachment of Richard Nixon.”

He continued, “The evidence at this point in time certainly merits the inquiry that is taking place.”

He added, “It would be far better for democracy and the whole world if the world could see a Congress in which everybody was respecting the legitimacy of this process and let the facts tell the story.”

