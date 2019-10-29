Gaetz: ‘Donald Trump Is Innocent, and the Deep State Is Guilty’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) discussed allegations of FISA abuse during the 2016 presidential election and his expectations of the forthcoming investigation.

After deriding Hunter Biden, son of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden as being “not exactly an international man of mystery,” Gaetz said he expected former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan implicated.

“I think what you see, Sean, is that Donald Trump is innocent, and the deep state is guilty. When you’ve got Mr. Durham out there with an investigation that transitioned from an administrative review to a criminal investigation, that is a hat tip that there was some catalyzing event that caused the attorney general and Mr. Durham to seek the ability to have the criminal process at their disposal. I also think Durham probably frightens the deep state a lot more than even the FISA review because the Durham investigation is the investigation that goings deepest into the Obama White House. And so, that’s why I think you will see people like Clapper and Brennan implicated.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor