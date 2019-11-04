Dem Rep. Lynch: ‘I Believe’ Transcripts Are Being Released in Certain Order to Build a Case

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Representative Stephen Lynch (D-MA) stated that he believes that the transcripts of impeachment depositions are being released in a certain order in order to build a case.

Lynch said, “Well, they were among the group of first witnesses. And I think they provide a context, especially Yovanovich. I think it provides a context to what was going on with former Mayor Giuliani acting on behalf of the president, that whole — the context of her threatened removal if she didn’t get on board with the program to defend the president’s conduct. So, I think it’s important to lay out the context, and the more, I think, impactful testimony will come later.”

Host Katy Tur then asked, “So, are you saying you’re basically building a case, an argument, by releasing the testimony in a certain order?”

Lynch responded, “I believe so, yeah.”

