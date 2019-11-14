Pelosi: Impeachment Testimony ‘Corroborated Evidence of Bribery’

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that Wednesday’s testimony in the public impeachment hearings was “devastating” and that the testimony “corroborated evidence of bribery” that had been discovered in the impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi said, “The devastating testimony corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry, and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into his political rival, a clear attempt of the president to give himself the advantage in the 2020 election.”

