Danny Glover: Only Bernie Sanders Can Challenge Donald Trump

During Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” actor Danny Glover touted his support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Glover insisted Sanders was a true believer in his message and pointed to his journey to the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest. He insisted that based on that, Sanders was the only one who could challenge President Donald Trump.

“[A]ll these candidates are good candidates,” Glover said. “We can certainly look at their records and them and understand they provide a great deal of knowledge and character in order to perform this work that has to be done. But there’s no one that can challenge, I believe, Donald Trump. And there’s no one who has been on the road and on the path that Bernie has been throughout his whole life as a citizen, or as a legislator, as someone who has been in front of the public.”

“He’s been consistent with his messages his entire career,” he continued. “And, certainly, we have to take that into consideration. I was here with the Senator in 2016. And basically, people didn’t know who he was. You know, they hadn’t come to know and really follow his trajectory of his life and his work, as well. But now we’re here — right here in 2019, and it’s a different story. And certainly, momentum is building. He’s worked hard of the staff whether they make it in New Hampshire or in Iowa or be in South Carolina has been very strong.”

