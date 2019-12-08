Jerry Nadler: ‘Possible’ We Vote on Articles of Impeachment This Week

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said it was “possible” the House of Representatives would vote on articles of impeachment this week.

Dana Bash asked, “Is it possible that you are going to vote on articles of impeachment this coming week?”

Nadler replied, “It is possible. I don’t know.”

He added, “My goal is to do this as expeditiously and fairly as possible, depending on how long it takes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN