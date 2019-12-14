GOP Sen. Blackburn on Impeachment: We Should Hear from Whistleblower, Adam Schiff’s Staff and Joe, Hunter Biden

During an appearance on Saturday’s “America’s News HQ” on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) speculated on the prospects of how the likely U.S. Senate impeachment might unfold, be it brief or drawn out.

Blackburn said whatever the outcome, it would be done properly. She also added when asked if the Senate might want to hear from the so-called whistleblower that the whistleblower and others would be included among those she would want to hear from as a witness in a Senate proceeding.

“Hearing from the whistleblower, I think, is important and also from Adam Schiff’s staff, who worked with the whistleblower or coordinated or coached him. We would want to hear that. I think it’s also going to be a good thing if we can hear from Joe and Hunter Biden as to what happened there. And when you go back and look at the participation of the Clinton campaign with the dossier and, of course, in our hearing with the inspector general on Wednesday, I touched on Christopher Steele and his being paid by the FBI from 2013 to 2016, then dropped as a trustworthy source but then continuing to feed information to the FBI 13 more times. Now, how does all of that tie into the dossier, and who was actually paying for the dossier beginning in June of 2016? Those are all questions that, on behalf of the American citizen and on behalf of respect for the institution and the process, we should answer those questions.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor