Robert De Niro: Trump Is a Lowlife — ‘He’s Got to Be Taken Out of Office’

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” actor Robert De Niro said President Donald Trump is a “lowlife.”

On impeachment, De Niro said, “I think no matter what — no matter what happens, which we know probably in the Senate he won’t get convicted or whatever, but we have to do this. It’s— we have to go through the motions. Symbolically it means something. It’s a taint on his presidency. More than a taint, it’s a stain. One that he deeply deserves. So yes. We will go through it and take our chances.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You would never play Trump because he has no redeeming qualities whatsoever…You have played some of the most really unredeemable characters; Travis Bickle was a psychopathic in Taxi Driver. Jake LaMotta who beat his wife in Raging Bull. Is Trump worse than they are?”

De Niro said, “To me he is. Because he has no understanding that I can see of the outside world other than anything around him, he has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on them. I always say he’s a lowlife. He’s a lowlife. And he knows he’s a low life. He knows. Everything he projects about negative things on individuals, on situations, on institutions, he’s saying about himself.”

He added, “We’re at a crossroads as we all know. He would want to get elected a third term. He joked about it. He would want to be king for life. All these things are true. We see that. We know that about him now. This guy has got to be taken seriously, and he’s got to be taken out of office.”

