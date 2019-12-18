Lisa Page on Treatment During Impeachment Inquiry: ‘This Is Not How Public Servants Should Be Treated’

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Tuesday, Lisa Page, the disgraced former FBI lawyer who admitted her opposition to Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential candidacy while her agency was investigating his campaign, spoke out against her critics.

Page referred to two of Trump’s cabinet officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr, questioning why they had not spoken on her behalf against the President.

“I mean, it’s deeply unfair,” Page said. “We are all public servants. This is simply not the way even with wrongdoing, even if you think that my text messages were a mistake, this is not how public servants should be treated. And moreover, those institutions should be coming to their defense.”

“You know, we can’t control what the president says, but sure as the day is long, Attorney General Barr could say something about whether this was appropriate or not,” she continued. “Secretary Pompeo could say something about whether these people deserved the lambasting that they’ve gotten.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor