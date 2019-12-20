RNC’s McDaniel Touts Fundraising Prowess for 2020 — ‘RNC Has Never Raised This Much Money Heading Into a Presidential Election’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel applauded the committee’s fundraising with the 2020 presidential election on the horizon.

According to McDaniel, the RNC reached “an all-time record” by raising $20.6 million for November, saying the committee “has never raised this much money heading into a presidential election.”

“We just reported $20.6 million for November, which is an all-time record. The RNC has never raised this much money heading into a presidential election,” McDaniel told host Stuart Varney. “And in the past 48 hours, Stuart, we’ve raised $10 million between the Trump campaign and RNC. Donors, small-dollar donors — people are enthusiastic about this president and they are so angry about what Democrats are doing and showing it with their pocketbook.”

Varney asked, “Have you opened new online donors, I think of new accounts like small donors, but have you opened a lot of new ones?”

“Since the impeachment sham began, we have added 600,000 new small online donors, which is just unprecedented,” McDaniel replied. “You don’t see that type of growth. It means people are angry. They are passionate, they know that this economy is doing well, they know this president is fighting for them, and they’re getting out their pocketbook and saying we want to reelect President Trump and Congress does not get to take away our vote.”

