Dem Chief Deputy Whip Kildee: ‘I’m Not Sure How Much Leverage’ Pelosi Has over Senate Impeachment Trial

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Democratic Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that he isn’t “sure how much leverage” House Democrats have over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on an impeachment trial, and that if McConnell doesn’t feel pressure to conduct an impeachment trial in a certain way, “there is nothing we can do about that.”

Kildee said that he thinks Pelosi will “ultimately” send the impeachment articles over to the Senate.

Host Brianna Keilar then asked, “What leverage do you have if you’re saying, well, we’re going to turn them over anyway?”

Kildee answered, “Well, I’m not sure how much leverage there is. But doesn’t it seem as though — that the Constitution ought to be the leverage that Mitch McConnell would be concerned about? The Constitution says he has to conduct this trial.”

Kildee later added that if McConnell “doesn’t feel any pressure to do the job in a way that the Constitution requires him to do, there is nothing we can do about that. And — but I do accept the point. There’s limited leverage that we have as long as he’s willing to not do his job.”

Kildee further stated that McConnell has “already given some indication that he might be open to witnesses. So, it obviously seems to be working to a certain extent.”

