Dem Rep. Green: Roberts ‘Has to Step up’ in Senate Trial, ‘Can’t Be a Fly on the Wall’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Al Green (D-TX) said that in the Senate’s impeachment trial, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts “has to step up. He can’t be a fly on the wall. He’s got to be a person who lives up to what is expected of a presiding judge.”

Green stated, “The chief justice has a role to play. He has the dignity and the majesty of the Supreme Court in his hands. He can be a fly on the wall, or he can be the judge who has findings of facts and conclusions of law. He can literally make his own rulings known to the public by way of the written word, as well as his open announcements in the Senate. So, I think that the chief justice has to step up. He can’t be a fly on the wall. He’s got to be a person who lives up to what is expected of a presiding judge.”

