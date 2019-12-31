Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: ‘Joe Biden Is Dangerous’

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick lit into former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats Monday following the shooting at West Freeway Church in White Settlement, TX.

Patrick blasted Biden on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” calling him and other Democrats “dangerous” for being critical of allowing churchgoers to conceal carry in the case of a shooting.

Biden previously called the Texas law “irrational.”

“Let’s be very clear to the American people: Joe Biden is dangerous,” Patrick declared. “He’s not just an idiotic person who says impossible, absurd things. And he’s not just naive. He’s dangerous. Americans have to understand whether you believe in owning a gun or not owning a gun, the Democrats are dangerous. If they get elected to the White House, they will pass executive orders to take your guns, take your ability to protect yourself, your family, your property and your friends as those men did yesterday.”

He added, “It’s idiotic to say to the American public that we want to take your guns and that’s going to make people be better. There’s evil in this world.”

