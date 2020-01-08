Andrew Yang: Trump Killing Qasem Soleimani ‘Was a Mistake’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang called President Donald Trump’s order of an airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani a “mistake.”

Yang said, “Seventy-five percent of Americans do not want a war with Iran. So we should not be responding disproportionately in a way that elevates the conflict and tension in the region. We need to bring Iran back to the table and invest in a diplomatic solution.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “So you would not have killed him?”

Yang said, “No, I think it was a mistake.”

