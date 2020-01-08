FNC’s Ingraham: American Media ‘Propagandists’ for Iran

President Donald Trump has long hit at the “fake news” media, once calling dishonest outlets the “enemy of the people.”

During Tuesday’s “Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Channel, host Laura Ingraham called the American media “propagandists” for Iran amid the country’s spat with the United States.

“As the Iranian missiles fly, a look at their American propagandists,” Ingraham opened a segment. “That’s the focus of tonight’s ‘Angle.’ For as long as he has been on the political scene, Donald Trump has been jousting with the media. Because they pose after all as the gatekeepers of democracy. But he exposes them as left-wing pundits masquerading as reporters.”

She added, “Americans are sick and tired of only getting their news from people who hate the president and can’t set aside their own biases at The New York Times, CNN, NBC, etc. But in the wake of the [Qasem] Soleimani hit and on tonight’s missile attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, the media is validating Trump’s criticism because their analysis: well, basically the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

Ingraham went on to play clips of the mainstream media propping up Iran following Trump’s ordered airstrikes to kill Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani and making Trump out to be the “tyrant.”

She noted, “Amazingly, though, despite Iran’s brutal repression of true democracy, the left is portraying Trump as the tyrant.”

“They’re actually now parroting Iranian talking points,” she added before showing the similarity in clips of Iran’s foreign minister and members of the media talking about Trump’s ordered attack.

“Is this really journalism?” she asked after the clips played. “Maybe the phrase ‘the enemy of the people’ is harsh, yeah it’s harsh, but ignoring inconvenient facts isn’t what real journalists are supposed to do. If they loathe to give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt, why are they so willing to afford Iran that luxury?”

