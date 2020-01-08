Pence: ‘We Are Safer Today Than Before President Trump Ordered Our Military to Take Out Qasem Soleimani’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Evening News,” Vice President Mike Pence stated it was his view the country was safer after a U.S. airstrike took out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

According to Pence, the act showed what the United States under President Donald Trump was willing to do when it came to the nation’s adversaries.

“I believe we are safer today than before President Trump ordered our military to take out Qasem Soleimani,” Pence said. “This is a man who had been leading a terrorist state-sponsored organization in the region, sowing violence. President Trump, our commander-in-chief, demonstrated we had a president who was also willing to use American military might to protect American military lives.”

“The challenge we face now is that Qasem Soleimani was in fact the primary leader of those Iranian sponsored militias across northern Iran and their influence in Syria as well,” he added. “But we’re sending a very clear message as we did with those five airstrikes to militia bases that we will not tolerate violence.”

