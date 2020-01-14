Warren: ‘We Need to Cut our Defense Budget’

During Tuesday’s CNN Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called for cuts in the Department of Defense’s budget and argued that the U.S. needs to “think about our defense in very different ways” and “depend on all of our tools, diplomatic, economic, working with our allies, and not let the defense industry call the shots.”

Warren discussed the work she has done with and for soldiers and the military before stating, “I have three brothers who are in the military, and I know how much our military families sacrifice, but I also know that we have to think about our defense in very different ways. We have to think about cyber. We have to think about climate. We also have to think about how we spend money. We have a problem with a revolving door in Washington between the defense industry and the Department of Defense and the Pentagon. That is corruption, pure and simple. We need to block that revolving door, and we need to cut our defense budget. We need to depend on all of our tools, diplomatic, economic, working with our allies, and not let the defense industry call the shots.”

