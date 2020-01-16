Ted Cruz: ‘Nancy Pelosi’s Partisan Circus Is Done’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) declared the Senate proceedings on impeachment would be a far cry from the House of Representatives effort during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News.

The Texas Republican told FNC’s Sean Hannity with yesterday’s events of the formal transfer of impeachment articles from the Senate to the House, the “partisan circus” led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was no longer underway.

“The good news is the partisan circus in the House is over,” Cruz said. “Nancy Pelosi’s partisan circus is done. We’re not going to see the one-sided show trial the was engaged in for months and months and months. That farce is over.”

Cruz laid out how he saw the Senate’s duties on impeachment unfolding.

“In the Senate, here’s what I hope happens — the Senate will conduct a fair trial,” Cruz said. “That means we’ll give the House managers an opportunity to present their case. We’ll listen to what they have to say. But then we’re going to do something which the House didn’t do, which is we’re going to give President Trump a full opportunity to defend himself, to present his case, to lay out the facts, evidence, and law that the House ignored. And once the president is able to defend himself, I am confident that the president will be acquitted. And the reason is these articles of impeachment on their face are ridiculous.”

“They don’t satisfy the constitutional standards of high crimes and misdemeanors,” he continued. “And we moved out of Nancy Pelosi’s world. It is why she delayed this for so long — because she knew once the House no longer had it, they wouldn’t be able to put on a kangaroo court like they have. And instead, we’re going to move in the Senate, where I hope and believe we’re going to follow the law, and that means we’re going to acquit the president.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor