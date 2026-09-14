Video: The Emmy Awards Deliver a Mostly Politics Free Show

The 2026 Emmy Awards closed on Monday night with a mostly politics free show as winners kept the mood light with heartfelt speeches and thanksgiving.

Former late-night host Stephen Colbert took home the Emmy for Best Variety Series following the show’s cancelation earlier this year. His speech mostly centered on celebrating his crew while pleading with industry leaders to hire them.

“The thing about these late shows is that besides being a really good steady job, is that they require so many people,” he said. “That they’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in, to learn to work professionally on a deadline. In cooperation. In collaboration. And that is the future of our business that we have to look after.”

After the audience applauded, Colbert pleaded for his crew.

“I want you to know, I got some great news, they are all tech avail,” he said, prompting laughter. “Hire them. They will make your show better. They will make your day easier.”

The few political moments that occurred were mostly brief asides with little else. Alan Cumming, for instance, closed out his speech after accepting the award for Best Reality Series with a call for Americans to vote.

“Finally, tonight we have received the most votes, but tomorrow is voter registration day in this country, so please make sure you are registered to vote,” he said. “Because the time for talk is over, it is now time to vote, America!”

Sally Field delivered an emotional tribute to beloved country singer Dolly Parton and later accepted the award for Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie where she spoke against the Paramount-WBD merger.

“We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged,” she said.