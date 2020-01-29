Netanyahu: ‘President Trump Has Been the Best Friend That Israel Has Ever Had in the White House’

Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump for his efforts on a Middle East peace plan.

The Israeli prime minister went as far as to say Trump was the “best friend” Israel has ever had as a U.S. president and cited other reasons for that claim beyond the peace plan.

“President Trump has been the best friend that Israel has ever had in the White House,” he said. “Look at what he’s done in the mere three years that he’s been in office. He recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He moved the American embassy there. He recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He has done this fantastic peace plan that is very important for Israel’s security for the future of the prosperity and peace for Israel and its neighbors.”

“And look what else he’s done,” Netanyahu continued. He has faced up to Iran. He moved out of that Iranian — the dangerous Iran nuclear deal. He took out, just a few weeks ago, the most dangerous terrorist in the world who killed thousands of Israelis — thousands of Americans and so many innocent people. He has — you know, he’s faced up to this regime, which is the most dangerous anti-Semitic government on the planet and nobody did that before. He did that. And I think everyone in Israel recognizes that he’s the best friend Israel has ever had.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor