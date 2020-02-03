Gaetz: If Biden Had Won Iowa, ‘We Probably Would Have Some Results’

During the Fox News Channel’s 2020 Iowa caucus coverage, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that if 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden had won the Iowa caucuses, “we probably would have some results right now.” And that “if we’d have gotten these results, Joe Biden might have gotten out of the race tonight.”

Gaetz said, “I mean, everyone from the Trump campaign that was out in these precincts got reports as to what was going on in the rooms with the Democrats. We’ve heard from a lot of our colleagues that Joe Biden was failing to meet viability, bare viability. I mean, look, if we’d have gotten these results, Joe Biden might have gotten out of the race tonight. If he — what if he was fourth place tonight? The former vice president of the United States, who can’t break the top three in his own party. It could be catastrophic. Listen, I’ve got a guess for you, Shannon, if Joe Biden would have won tonight, we probably would have some results right now.”

