CNN’s Dana Bash: ‘Who Would Have Ever Thought That Donald Trump Would Win the Iowa Democratic Caucuses?’

Tuesday during CNN’s 2020 election coverage, network chief political correspondent Dana Bash deemed the fiasco the night before, in which inconsistencies were found in the reporting of Iowa caucus results, a “win” for President Donald Trump despite being a Democratic caucus.

With the looming cloud of an impeachment vote in the Senate, Bash argued Trump could be feeling much better heading into his State of the Union Address following the results which have yet to determine a winner.

“Who would have ever thought that President Trump would win the Iowa Democratic caucuses?” asked Bash. “But right now, that is exactly how they’re feeling in the White House, and privately, that’s what Democrats are saying for a whole host of reasons. Now, let’s be clear. It is temporary. Things are going to change, many, many times over as we go forward with the contest in New Hampshire and beyond and as the president begins to run in a more aggressive way in the general election.”

She added, “The impeachment vote is going to be tomorrow. Tonight he is going to give the State of the Union Address. He was preparing for that to be under a very big cloud; the cloud has lifted a little bit, or maybe he’s sharing that cloud in a very different way.”

